A 66-year-old man has appeared in court for the first time since being charged with the kidnap and murder of a teenage girl almost 25 years ago.

Victoria Hall, 17, was last seen alive in the early hours of Sunday 19 September 1999, in High Road, Trimley St Mary near Felixstowe.

Steve Wright, formerly of London Road in Ipswich, appeared via video link before magistrates in Ipswich.

Wright, who wore a grey shirt and dark trousers, is charged with kidnap and murder, in connection with the abduction and death of Miss Hall.

He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth before being remanded in custody by presiding magistrate Dawn Girling.

Wright will appear before Judge Martyn Levett in the adjoining crown court on Monday afternoon.

Miss Hall left home on the evening of 18 September 1999 to go for a night out with a friend at the Bandbox nightclub in Bent Hill, Felixstowe.

The friends parted at around 2.20am the following morning, just yards from Miss Hall's home.

When her parents woke up that morning and discovered that she had not returned home, the police were called and a missing person inquiry launched.

Five days later, on 24 September, her body was found in a ditch beside a field by a dog walker in Creeting Lane, Creeting St Peter, some 25 miles away from where she was last seen.

In September 2019, Suffolk Police revealed the case – known as Operation Avon - was being fully reinvestigated by a new team of detectives.

Wright has also been charged with one count of attempted kidnap in connection with a separate incident occurring the night before Victoria’s disappearance.

A 22-year-old woman reported that a man had approached and followed her, between 3am and 4am on Saturday 18 September 1999 in High Road East, Felixstowe.

