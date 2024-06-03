A wife has paid tribute to her husband after he died from injuries he suffered in a crash with a car while cycling.

Arjun Gurung, 33, was riding his bike on the A1301 bypass at Sawston in Cambridgeshire, when he was involved in a collision with a grey Citroen DS3 coming the other way.

The crash happened on Bank Holiday Monday at about 7pm.

Mr Gurung was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge but died on Wednesday.

His wife Deepa said: “Arjun was a loved and loyal son, brother and husband. We will miss him dearly.”

The driver of the Citroen, a woman in her 40s, was uninjured and is helping officers with their inquiries, said Cambridgeshire Police.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage, is urged to contact police via their website quoting incident 399 of 27 May, or call 101.

