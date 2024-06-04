Nigel Farage pledged to be a "bloody nuisance" as he launched his latest bid to be an MP in the seaside town of Clacton in Essex.

Large crowds gathered on the seafront as the new leader of Reform UK posed for photographs near the pier.

He made his first major public speech since announcing his candidacy as he addressed a crowd of hundreds.

He told those gathered: “Send me to Parliament to be a bloody nuisance.”

Crowds gathered to watch Mr Farage launch his campaign in the resort. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Addressing a rally at Clacton Pier, Mr Farage hit out at the Tories over the handling of Brexit: “We made an offer to the British people, we could get back our independence and control of our borders.

“But what has happened? The Conservatives have betrayed that trust. They’ve opened up the borders to mass immigration like we’ve never seen before.

“And they deserve to pay a price for that, a big price for that.”

Mr Farage said the General Election was already effectively over: “That breach of trust from the Conservatives means they are finished, they are done.

“We are going to get a Labour government. Whether you like it or not, we are going to get a Labour government – the question is, who is going to be the voice of opposition?”

He added: “A Labour government won’t make any real changes at all, we need radical surgery in this country."

Nigel Farage drinks a pint of beer in a pub in Clacton. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Conservative Giles Watling said Mr Farage "does not give two hoots about Clacton" and was more focused on his own profile.

"Nigel Farage doesn't care about the residents of Clacton - this is about Nigel sacrificing constituents on the altar of his vanity," he posted on social media.

Green candidate Natasha Osben said Reform would be aiming at winning over "disillusioned voters" from the two main parties.

She added: "But the Green Party is offering something different. The Greens are the only party offering credible solutions to the real problems that residents of Clacton face every day. We are promising voters real change, and real hope for a fairer, greener future."

Mr Farage spoke briefly to crowds on the seafront before heading into the nearby Moon and Starfish Wetherspoons pub for a pint of beer.

He spoke to reporters in the pub about his bid to gain the parliamentary seat.

Mr Farage has said his long-term goal is for Reform UK to effectively take over the Conservative Party – and potentially put him in No 10.

The veteran Eurosceptic, now installed as Reform UK leader and seeking to win the Clacton seat at the General Election, suggested a “chunk” of the Conservatives could join his party.

Who is standing to be the MP for Clacton?

Nominations have not closed yet but candidates who have declared they will be running in the Clacton seat are as follows:

Matthew Bensilum, Lib Dem

Nigel Farage, Reform UK

Natasha Osben, Green

Jovan Owusu-Nepaul, Labour

Giles Watling, Conservative

