Two men jailed for stabbing 16-year-old boy after row in chicken shop

Two men have been jailed for six years and nine months each after admitting to stabbing a 16-year-old boy in Colchester.

Kaya Adu, 19, and Rushi Jadeja, 21, got into an argument in Pepe's Chicken Shop in Queen Street in January and knifed the boy multiple times.

The victim, who has not been named, escaped into the street and was taken to hospital and given life-saving treatment.

He is now believed to have made a full recovery.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard that CCTV footage captured Adu and Jadeja as responsible for the assault.

They were arrested on January 13 and originally charged with attempted murder.

Adu was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Following a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on April 9, both men entered guilty pleas to grievous bodily harm with intent, which was accepted by the judge.

They were both jailed for six years and nine months. Adu was ordered to spend an additional three years on license.

Detective Chief Inspector Greg Wood from Essex and Kent Serious Crime Directorate said: "Adu and Jadeja escalated a verbal altercation into a serious assault, which almost cost a 16-year-old boy his life.

"The victim has had to have multiple surgeries following this assault but thankfully has since made a full recovery.

"I hope he can put this horrendous assault behind him following this sentence.

"This sentence concludes a thorough investigation by our Serious Crime Directorate and I commend the officers who have worked hard to secure this justice."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know