An 18-metre high replica pylon has been built on a village green to highlight the impact of a new power line on the surrounding countryside.

National Grid's proposals would see a new 114-mile route of mainly overhead cables stretching from Norwich to Tilbury, Essex.

The developers say it is needed to carry electricity from offshore wind farms, but opponents fear it will be damaging to rural communities.

To highlight the issue a replica pylon has been put up in Writtle, near Chelmsford in Essex, which stands over 18 metres high.

It is smaller than the 50-metre high pylons proposed by National Grid.

Councillor Ian Nicholls, chairman of Writtle Parish Council, said: “We are deeply concerned about the proposed pylon developments and their effects on the natural beauty and heritage of our village."

He said he hoped the installation would engage the community in "meaningful dialogue about the future of our countryside”.

Essex Suffolk Norfolk Pylons campaigner Suzanne Bolwell-Davies, who lives in Writtle, said: “National Grid’s proposed pylons are enormous.

"Our beautiful and historic landscapes will be ruined, trees and hedgerows destroyed and our local lanes clogged with HGVs for upwards of six years.

"It is very frustrating that National Grid continues to ignore the better offshore and or the undergrounding options.”

The replica pylon was built for free by local firm D&B Scaffolding Ltd and will remain in the village until 17 June.

Liam Walker, project director for the Norwich to Tilbury line, said: "Our plans are an essential part of The Great Grid Upgrade, the largest overhaul of our energy network in a generation.

"By developing this project, we will be able to connect new sources of low carbon energy to homes and business across East Anglia and Britain so that everyone has access to cleaner, more affordable electricity."

National Grid’s statutory consultation is underway. Further details can be found at www.nationalgrid.com/norwich-to-tilbury

