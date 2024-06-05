Play Brightcove video

Police have released CCTV footage after 11 goats valued at £4,000 were stolen from a field.

The thefts happened from land on Kingfisher Close in Wheathampstead overnight on Tuesday, 28 May.

In the footage a man can be seen entering the goats' enclosure and chasing the frightened animals around the field.

At one point he tries to grab one of the goats.

In total, the goats are valued at around £4,000, said police.

Images have been released of two people who police would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information can report it online at herts.police.uk/report or on 101, quoting crime reference 41/42848/24.

Police want to speak to two men in connection with a goat theft in Hertfordshire. Credit: Hertfordshire Police

