Two companies have been charged with corporate manslaughter over the deaths of two men at a poultry firm.

Neil Moon, 49, and Jonathan Collins, 34, died while working at Banham Poultry in Attleborough, Norfolk, on 3 October, 2018.

Mr Collins from Watton in the county was described as a "devoted family man" and Mr Moon, from Spalding, Lincolnshire, as "an amazing husband and father".

The men had been working as pest control subcontractors on the Station Road site when they died.

Norfolk Police said at the time that a possible refrigeration gas leak was being investigated as a line of inquiry.

Banham Poultry Ltd and Air Products Plc, an industrial gas supplier, are each being prosecuted for two counts of corporate manslaughter.

Banham Poultry also faces two counts of failing to discharge duties under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974, and Air Products one count of the same charge.

Both companies are required to attend Norwich Magistrates Court on 9 July.

Banham Poultry went into administration in October 2018 and was later purchased by Boparan Private Office which owns poultry firms Bernard Matthews and the 2 Sisters Food Group.

The deaths were investigated by detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk major investigation team, working alongside the Health and Safety Executive.

Police at the scene in Attleborough, Norfolk, in 2018. Credit: ITV News Anglia

