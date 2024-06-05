Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has been handed a speeding fine after being caught doing 73mph in a 60mph zone on the M1.

The party said he "inadvertently broke the speed limit" on the motorway near Caddington, Bedfordshire.

However, it got worse for him when he tried to pay the fine, but in a “genuine oversight” failed to provide his driving licence details.

It meant Sir Ed's offence was brought before Luton Magistrates' Court to consider in March.

He was handed a £72 fine, with a £28 victim surcharge, and had three points added to his licence, court staff confirmed.

Details of the case, dealt with under an administrative system called the Single Justice Procedure, were revealed by the Evening Standard newspaper on Wednesday.

Single Justice Procedure cases are dealt with via paperwork only, with no in-person court case.

Sir Ed wrote a letter of explanation in which he said he had tried to pay a speeding ticket issued by Bedfordshire Police.

Sir Ed Davey makes a splash while campaigning ahead of the general election. Credit: PA

Sir Ed wrote: “I apologise. The only mitigation for failing to provide my licence details was just being super-busy and failing to read the form fully, having already accepted liability and made arrangements for the payment.

“Again, I apologise for that. I would like to add that I am the primary driver in a family of four, with two people who have serious mobility issues.

“My son has a lifelong undiagnosed disability which means he cannot walk – we use a Motability vehicle for him.

“My wife has MS, and walks very slowly with a stick, though she can drive as necessary. Thank you for any mitigation you feel able to show in my case.”

A Lib Dem spokesman said: “Ed inadvertently broke the speed limit on the M1, which he is sorry for.

“He has paid the fine and accepted the points on his licence.”

