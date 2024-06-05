The family of a mother and son at the centre of a murder investigation have paid tribute to them, saying "life will never be the same again" since their deaths.

Maria Nugara, 54, and Giuseppe Morreale, 29, were found with serious injuries at a house in Ugley, Essex, on 28 May, and died at the scene.

Their relatives have now spoken out, saying they want to see justice for their loved ones, whom they said had "a very close bond".

Calogero Ricotta, 63, of Cambridge Road, Ugley, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of actual bodily harm, and will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 16 August.

Ms Nugara's children said: “We would like to pay tribute to our mum Maria and brother Giuseppe, also known as Joe.

“Our mum Maria was loving and dedicated to her four children and grandson.

“No matter what, she always had a smile and a positive outlook on life.

“Her infectious energy and her vibrant personality was always a joy to be around.

The house in Cambridge Road, Ugley, where Ms Nugara and Mr Morreale died. Credit: ITV News Anglia

“Joe always had a cheeky smile and a loving heart. He loved his family and was always there for them.

“He had a very close bond with mum, and always looked out for her.

“Life will never be the same again. It’s not fair that they have been taken away from us.

“As you can imagine our family is devastated, losing both of them has caused a massive void in our hearts.

“We hope to get justice for our mum and brother Joe."

Police and forensics officers were at the scene throughout Wednesday and Thursday last week, as flowers were left at the scene by friends and family.

Det Insp Lydia George of Essex Police added: “My thoughts are with Maria and Giuseppe’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“Our officers will be supporting them while our work continues in this investigation.”

