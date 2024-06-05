The actor, who became famous for her striking resemblance to Queen Elizabeth II, has died at the age of 96.

Jeanette Charles played Queen Elizabeth II in films including Naked Gun and Austin Powers.

She had been living in Essex, died in a care home in Great Baddow on Sunday. She had lived to be the same age as the Queen.

She rose to fame after her likeness to the Queen was spotted in a painting in 1971.

She played the monarch in TV and film until 2014, when she retired.

She also appeared on chat shows, adverts, music videos, and posed in photos with boxer Muhammad Ali.

Charles appeared in the Big Brother house in 2009, where she surprised a contestant who believed they were meeting the royal.

