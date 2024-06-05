A sex offender who threatened a man with a machete whilst naked after he was asked to turn his music down, has been jailed.

Witnesses described how Trevor Evans, 46, came out of his flat without any clothes on and threatened to the man in Corby on December 15 last year.

Evans, of Mendip Way in Little Stanion, became aggressive after being told music coming from his flat was too loud.

He then stood in the way of the man's car before dumping the machete in a plant pot, where it was later found by police.

He was sentenced to 16 months in prison at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to possession of a knife in a public place and exposure with the intention of causing harm and distress. He was ordered to pay the victim £187.

This was the second time he had already been found guilty of a sexual offence - having been given a three-year community order after committing a sexual offence in the presence of a child in November 2023.

PC Hayley Wollacott, from Northamptonshire Police, said: “Trevor Evans was already a convicted sex offender when this incident happened. The judge in his previous case had made it very clear that any further criminal activity or breach of his sentence conditions would result in him going to jail.

"Anyone who decides to carry a weapon like this should expect to be dealt with robustly, as should anyone who thinks it is acceptable to expose themselves to cause distress or fear to others."

