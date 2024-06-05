A 25-year-old woman has been charged after a milkshake was thrown at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage following a campaign event in Clacton.

Mr Farage was hit with the drink as he left the Moon and Starfish pub in the Essex town on Tuesday.

Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, has been charged with assault by beating and criminal damage following the incident, said Essex Police.

She will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 2 July.

A 44-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker has been released and will face no further action.

Mr Farage later appeared to make light of the incident, posing with a tray of milkshakes at a later campaigning stop, but told ITV News it had been "scary".

He had been in the seaside town to launch his campaign, addressing a crowd of hundreds near the town's pier and pledging to be "a bloody nuisance" in Westminster.

Subscribe free to our Election Briefing newsletter here for exclusive and original campaign coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox at 5pm every weekday