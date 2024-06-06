This year's search for a hero fundraiser to represent the Anglia region at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards has begun.

The awards aim to recognise everyday people who work tirelessly to support charities and good causes of all sizes.

While celebrities attend one of the biggest events in the showbiz calendar, it is the real people who are the stars of the show.

Every year one fantastic fundraiser gets to represent ITV News Anglia and attend the awards in London - standing a chance of winning the overall ITV Regional Fundraiser of the Year award.

Last year the Anglia East regional fundraiser was Jayne Biggs who installed more than 260 defibrillators after her daughter suffered a cardiac arrest in Norfolk.

The Anglia West regional fundraiser was John Willis. He was born without fully formed arms and legs and set up an inclusive sport charity in Cambridgeshire, inspiring thousands to get into sport.

If you'd like to nominate someone to be the ITV News Anglia regional fundraiser of the year, visit the Pride of Britain page.

You can only nominate individuals and they must be aged 18 years old or over.

If you are under the age of 18 please get permission from a parent or guardian before you nominate.

The closing date for nomination is 11 August at 11.59pm.

Full terms and conditions and our privacy notice can be found on the Pride of Britain website.

