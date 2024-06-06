Tributes have been paid to a teenage girl who was killed when she was hit by a lorry on a dual carriageway in the early hours of the morning.

Georgia Scarff died on the westbound carriageway between junctions 44 and 43 in Bury St Edmunds at around 1.30am on Monday, April 15.

Georgia, who was from the town, was described as a "shining star" who excelled at sports.

It is understood she was walking along the road when she was hit.

Georgia Scarff was described as a "shining star". Credit: Family photo/Suffolk Police

Georgia’s family released a tribute to her via Suffolk Police.

"We have been left devastated by the loss of our beloved Georgia," they said.

"Georgia was a star in every sense of the word, shining bright with the promise of a future filled with remarkable achievements and profound impact.

"She was a keen sports person, excelling in hockey, tchoukball, fitness training and more recently, rugby. "She had achieved both her bronze and silver Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards and was already well into her gold award."

Georgia Scarff had been looking forward to progressing to her A Levels, said her family. Credit: Family photo/Suffolk Police

"Georgia was about to sit her GCSEs and was expected to do well and continue with A Levels. She had an enquiring mind and a ready smile, a dry wit and maturity beyond her years.

"Georgia had so much potential and a bright future. She was a loyal and generous friend and was admired for her tenacity and courage.

"Whilst she downplayed her successes, we were hugely proud of all her achievements.

"We know how missed she will be by all that knew her as a friend, peer, teammate, as her teacher or coach and especially by her family.

"She was a star shining bright and we were blessed to have her for the short time we held her close, but we know she will always be with us in spirit."

