Play Brightcove video

As part of Essex Police's Extra Eyes campaign, the force has released a compilation video of bikers driving badly

Police have released a compilation of motorcyclists driving badly, after catching a rider who pulled a wheelie at more than 50mph.

Wildison Soares, 24, was seen by a roads policing officer in Finchingfield, Essex riding with a number plate tucked underneath the seat.

As the officer followed him, he headed toward Great Dunmow and was seen driving dangerously along the country roads and pulling a wheelie.

The police officer stopped him and two other riders in Bran End, and he had to be restrained as he tried to evade arrest.

Soares, of no fixed abode, was charged pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possession of cannabis, no licence and no insurance.

The 24-year-old was sentenced at the same hearing to 24 weeks imprisonment, suspended for six months and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

To publicise the problem of bad behaviour on the roads, Essex Police have released a compilation of offences for which riders have been convicted in the county.

The footage shows some riders overtaking while doing wheelies, others close-passing cars, and some almost losing control at high speeds.

Insp Emma Patterson said: "Not displaying a registration plate is totally illegal, but to ride through our rural roads in such a manner that it puts other road users at risk isn’t on.

"As roads policing officers, we’re dedicated to keeping all the roads in Essex safe for everyone and to reduce collisions.

"We’d ask all motorists to be responsible and adhere to the speed limit and condition of the road, that way you and your passengers and everyone else will be safe."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know