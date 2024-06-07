A young driver’s winking selfie, that she had zoomed in on on her phone seconds before she hit and killed a motorcyclist, has been released by police.

Amber Potter, 23, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court to three-and-a-half years in prison after admitting to causing the death of 64-year-old David Sinar by dangerous driving, Norfolk Police said.

The court heard that Potter had been travelling on the A11 to Norwich from Glastonbury on 15 September 2021 in a Vauxhall Corsa, when she ploughed into the back of a David Sinar's Lambretta scooter at 9.25pm.

Despite the efforts of paramedics who were called the scene, Mr Sinar died on the road.

He had just bought the scooter earlier that day and was riding it home from Bournemouth.

A statement on behalf of Mr Sinar's wife Joanne was read to the court in which she said that losing him had made life "unbearable", robbed his teenage son of his dad, and left his 97-year-old mother heartbroken.

She wrote: "Dave was my best friend, my soulmate and losing him has made life unbearable, not knowing how to cope with the future without him."

Mr Sinar was an experienced biker and cyclist. Credit: Family photo

Police did not find any defects to either vehicle, and said that neither party had been speeding.

However, forensic analysis of Potter’s mobile phone showed multiple interactions during her journey, including taking selfies, chatting on Facebook Messenger, and sending texts and audio clips.

The last known interaction began less than 85 seconds prior to her calling 999 in the aftermath of the crash.

The forensic expert concluded that the collision happened solely because Potter failed to spot Mr Sinar in a timely manner.

In interview, she said the scooter had "come out of nowhere" and given her no time to react.

She said she was playing music from her Spotify account which was programmed to change songs automatically and that she had Google Maps running.

She denied touching her phone at the time but was unable to explain how she failed to see the scooter before it was too late.

Andrew Hughes of the Norfolk and Suffolk serious collision investigation unit (SCIU), said: "This tragic case highlights the devastating effects drivers who interact with their mobile devices while driving have on others.

"It is the reason it features in the 'fatal four' offences and continues to be a focus for police.

"It is a selfish and needless act which has severe consequences for so many people."

David Sinar's wife said she was devastated by the loss of her husband. Credit: Family photo

The family of David Sinar shared a tribute to him, in their own words, saying that on the day he died "our lives changed forever".

"Dave was the glue that held the family together. What Dave didn’t know about life wasn’t worth knowing.

"He was a devoted family man. Always there to lend a hand, dishing out advice.

"He was a strong character and never shied away from the challenges that life brought.

"The words 'you can’t do that' or 'that’s impossible' were not words to be used in the presence of Dave."

They added: "Losing his own dad at an early age, he was determined that his own son would have the love and guidance that he lost as a teenager.

"But now his son finds himself in exactly the same position, growing up without his father figure.

"Not having a dad to share his achievements with, telling about the job that he helped him find.

"And me, I’ve lost my soul mate, no longer having the security of that arm around my shoulder telling me that life is going to be ok."

T hey called for drivers to learn from what happened to their family.

"And yet every minute of every day there is still someone out there behind the wheel of their vehicle, using their mobile phone.

"What will it take for drivers to sit up and listen and realise that using a mobile phone while driving is illegal?

"How many more deaths and how many more families are going to have to go through what we have before they take responsibility for their actions?"

