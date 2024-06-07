A man has been arrested after a video of a fatal crash was shared on social media.

The 37-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and driving a vehicle while using a handheld device.

The video showed the aftermath of a crash on the A14 where a man in his 40s was killed, said Suffolk Police.

It happened at around 5.43pm on Tuesday between junctions 54 and 53 at Sproughton and involved a car, van and motorbike.

The rider of the bike was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inspector Bryon Hearsum said: "We were extremely disappointed to receive reports from the public around this social media post but are grateful to those that highlighted it to us.

"It is insensitive and disrespectful to video the scene of a serious or fatal collision and we ask that members of the public not take or share images or footage following these incidents to prevent further distress for the families and loved ones involved.

"I would urge people to think first – would you want a photo or video of yourself or your loved one uploaded to social media after such a collision?

"Any motorist passing the scene of a collision where there are emergency services in attendance need to concentrate on their own driving to ensure that they pass the location as safely and efficiently as possible to allow the traffic flow to return to normality.

"Use of almost all functions on a handheld mobile phone whilst driving is an offence; motorists need to be aware of this and be assured that we will take robust action in such cases."

