Play Brightcove video

Bodycam footage shows the moment John Garrett was arrested.

A robber has been jailed after he stabbed a man in the neck multiple times in broad daylight in the view of school children.

John Garrett, 55, attacked the man after he stole two bottles of alcohol from the Shell garage in Tiptree, Essex on 11 July 2023.

After threatening staff in the shop on Maypole Road, he was approached by a man from a nearby bus stop who he stabbed three times in the neck - leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

Police bodycam footage showed the moment Garrett arrested at his home the same day of the attack.

Whilst being restrained by officers, Garrett said "Come on lads, you know I'm a thief".

He was sentenced to 13 years in prison at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to causing grievious bodily harm with intent and robbery.

Det Kayleigh Jackson, from Essex Police, said: “This horrendous attack took place in the middle of the day. Children leaving the nearby school witnessed this attack and the aftermath as emergency services worked to save a man’s life.

"The sheer number of witnesses that saw this assault with their own eyes left Garrett with no choice other than pleading guilty to GBH with intent.

"While we are sure this was a distressing incident for the community affected and those nearby at the time, we are confident and thankful this was an isolated incident.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know