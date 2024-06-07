A serial rapist has been jailed for 19 years after new techniques proved he had raped a 14-year-old girl in 2006.

Donald Kargbo-Reffell from Bedford was arrested after the attack on the young girl and forensic evidence was taken but at the time, police said, the forensic techniques were not sufficient enough to charge him.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit reopened the case as part of Operation Painter, which aimed to review old sex offence cases using updated technology and forensic tests.

Kargbo-Raffell, who was 37 at the time of the offence, is already serving a 12-year sentence for a rape he committed in Bedford in 1999, which was also solved using improved scientific techniques in 2018.

In the latest case, a court heard that Kargbo-Reffell had convinced the young victim to go with him to a friend’s flat.

There, he plied her with alcohol before raping her.

Kargbo-Reffell, 55, was sentenced to 19 years in prison and is liable to be deported at the end of his sentence.

He was put on the sex offenders register for life and is banned from making contact with any child under the age of 18.

The victim of the attack was praised for her courage by the judge.

In a statement to the court she had said: "His actions have had a massive impact on my life; he has destroyed my mental and physical health.

"Destroying my reputation, the trust I have in other people, relations with family members and partners, stealing the last part of my childhood which I should have been allowed to enjoy as a young teenager, turning into an adult."

Det Supt Emma Pitts, head of public protection at Bedfordshire Police, said: "I am delighted that Kargbo-Reffell has been sentenced for this predatory and calculated attack.

"He knew exactly what he was doing, targeting a vulnerable girl and believing that he had got away with it.

"The way we respond has really progressed in the time since this attack both in terms of improved technology and how we approach this sort of sexual abuse.

"No one deserves to suffer, and I hope this case demonstrates that we will leave no stone unturned in seeking justice for victims.

"I hope it sends a message that we will always continue to support victims, and that when you are ready to report, we are here for you."

