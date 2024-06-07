A drug dealer who acted as a UK middleman for suppliers in Turkey has been jailed for his part in an attempt to import cocaine and heroin worth £360m.

Shakeel Razaq, 43, was jailed for 26 years for his role as a leading member of a criminal network of drug dealers.

An investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) found that Razaq was responsible for sourcing and logistics for an organised crime group (OCG), acting as a middleman between a supplier in Turkey and other UK-based drug dealers.

Detectives established he was behind the EncroChat handle "Zeroalliance", which he used to organise "colossal" amounts of heroin and cocaine to be flown into the country.

Messages on Razaq’s phone showed he was involved in plans to bring in shipments totalling 3,058kg of cocaine and 2,357kg of heroin.

If the drugs had been successfully imported and broken down into street deals, the potential value would have been more than £361m, said police.

Blocks of heroin sent to Razaq Credit: ERSOU

M essages also linked Razaq to a separate shipment of 156kg of heroin, which was seized in a joint operation between ERSOU and Border Force in 2020 in one of the biggest UK drugs seizures that year.

Razaq, of Mansfield Road in Luton, worked closely with Denis Xhelili, formerly of New Park Avenue, London, who had contacts abroad willing to hide the drugs within hollowed out pallets in shipments heading into the country.

Xhelili was previously jailed for 10 years.

Sulaiman Bawa, formerly of Peacock Avenue, London, used his cargo company as a front to import drugs into the UK via air freight. He has already been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

The trio had used the encrypted communications tool Encrochat to plan their activities in an attempt to evade law enforcement.

However, Encrochat servers were seized under Operation Venetic, which uncovered thousands of message exchanges by criminals.

A block of heroin sent by Razaq to another drug dealer. Credit: ERSOU

Following a two-week trial in March, Razaq was found guilty of conspiracy to import and conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin.

He also admitted to twice breaching a serious crime prevention order (SCPO) and was found guilty of a third breach, relating to a previous conviction for heroin importation.

Det Con Hayley Kendall, from ERSOU’s regional organised crime unit, said: "This sentencing is the cumulation of a years-long police operation which has resulted in the jailing of three men looking to make vast sums from selling class A drugs.

"Razaq coordinated the group’s activity, with messages clearly showing his role in bringing the drugs into the country and plans for onward distribution. His conversations also clearly showed he paid no regard to the harm the substances might cause.

"The fact that he was on licence for importing heroin while committing these offences shows he is a career criminal, and it’s positive that he’ll now be spending a significant spell behind bars."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know