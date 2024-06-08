Detectives have launched an attempted murder investigation after a man was assaulted and left with potentially-life threatening injuries.

Officers were called to reports that a man in his 20s had been attacked in Charnwood Avenue in Chelmsford at around 9pm on 7 June.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious head injuries where his condition is described as stable.

Det Insp Guy Turnbull, who is leading the investigation said: “We know this incident will be concerning to people and we are working round the clock to understand what has happened and find the person responsible.

"We believe this is an isolated incident. However, we want to hear from anyone who was in the area. Any piece of information could be vital in helping us with our investigation.”

