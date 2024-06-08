Northampton Saints were crowned Gallagher Premiership champions at Twickenham after a late try by Alex Mitchell secured a 25-21 victory over Bath.

Bath's Obano was sent-off with almost an hour of the final left to play for a high tackle on Juarno Augustus that referee Christophe Ridley said presented a high level of danger with no mitigation.

Bath sacrificed Alfie Barbeary to bring on replacement prop Juan Schoeman, stripping them of a second key ball carrier.

Tries by Saints stars Tommy Freeman and Ollie Sleightholme inflicted some initial wounds, but Bath hit back through touch downs from Thomas du Toit and Will Muir and the boot of Finn Russell to lead 21-18 with 13 minutes left.

Northampton Saints overcame a battling Bath side at Twickenham to lift the Gallagher Trophy. Credit: PA images

It took the tackle-busting ability of 21-year-old replacement wing George Hendy and support work of Mitchell for Saints to break their opponents.

Hendy was named man of the match as Northampton said a triumphant farewell to Courtney Lawes, Alex Waller, Lewis Ludlam and Alex Moon.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know