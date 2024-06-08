Play Brightcove video

Footage shows the dormice being put into their nest boxes, ahead of their release

Ten rare dormice have been released into a woodland in an attempt to rescue the species from the brink of extinction.

The hazel dormice, which have suffered a 70% decline in numbers since 2000, are being released into woodlands in Bedfordshire - an area in which they are native to.

The aim of the project is to build up resilience amongst the existing population to prevent extinction as well as boost the genetic diversity of the county.

Hazel Dormice were immortalised as the the sleepy guest at the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party in Alice in Wonderland, but have disappeared from 20 English counties.

Led by the wildlife charity People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES), builds on a previous release of the creatures in the same woodland in 2001.

The dormice are being kept in nest boxes before they are released into the woodlands Credit: PA

The 10 new dormice were bred in the last year before spending eight weeks in quarantine in London.

They were transported to the site in Bedfordshire earlier this week and will spend time acclimatising to their new surroundings in nest boxes for 10 days, where they will be supported by a group of local volunteers.

The PTES said greater flooding can put dormice at the risk of drowning, while warmer winters can prompt them to wake up too early.

Ian White, dormouse and training officer at PTES, said “From a climate point of view, there’s not a lot we can do. But what we can do is make the habitat as good as we can to make it as resilient as we can.

“You hate to think about how bad it would be if we weren’t fighting against the declines because it would be worse.”

Neal Armour-Chelu, from Forestry England who helps to manage Bedfordshire woodland, said: “Dormice love coppice and we are looking to continue this special type of woodland management for the benefit of the woodland’s special wildlife.”

“It is great to know that the single Bedfordshire dormouse population is thriving, thanks to the continued work of the PTES and two decades of monitoring carried by the Bedfordshire Mammal Group.

“We’d be a lot poorer for not having dormice.

“They’re a classic woodland animal. It would be heartbreaking.”

