Norfolk's Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid have equalled the overall record for Grand Slam doubles titles won by any one partnership as they clinched their fifth successive French Open wheelchair doubles title.

The pair secured their 20th Grand Slam title together following a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Japanese second seeds Takuya Miki and Tokito Oda on Saturday 8 June.

It was the third time in four Grand Slam finals they had played their Japanese opponents.

Reflecting on the record Alfie Hewett said “It wasn't something I was aware of going into the match, but obviously to hear it afterwards, it's certainly a proud moment for us as a partnership, and everyone that's helped us get there.

"I don't think we would have thought that we would be sitting here with 20 Grand Slams (when we started).

"It's fun to get out there and play with Gordon. The success is just getting more and more enjoyable every single time.”

The pair share their 20th record Grand slam doubles title with the USA’s Althea Louise Brough and Margaret Evelyn Du Pont, as well as with Martina Navratilova.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know