An inquest into the death of the teenager Harry Dunn is due to begin today, almost five years after he was killed in a crash with a former US spy.

The 19 year old motorcyclist was killed by a car driving on the wrong side of the road outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on 27 August 2019.

The US said Anne Sacoolas, who had been driving the car, had diplomatic immunity and was allowed to leave the UK 19 days after the crash.

In December 2022, she pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving as she appeared before a High Court judge at the Old Bailey via video-link.

She was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

The inquest comes just two months after the family held a second funeral for the teenager, after Northamptonshire Police returned clothing containing bodily tissue four years on from his death.

The second cremation for the teenager was held at Banbury Crematorium, with the family saying that they had been "re-traumatised" having previously thought that his clothes had been destroyed.

The inquest, due to be held in Northampton, is expected to last up to four days.

