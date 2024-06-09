Thousands of rugby fans lined the streets of Northampton for an open top bus parade and heroes welcome, after the Saints secured the Premiership trophy for the first time in a decade.

The Saints were crowned Gallagher Premiership champions at Twickenham after a late try by Alex Mitchell secured a 25-21 victory over Bath.

Northampton Saints celebrate their first Premiership title in a decade Credit: PA

The squad, complete with their new silverware, left cinch stadium at Franklin's Gardens before winding through the town to the Guildhall in St Giles Square for a civic celebration.

In front of a sea of Black, Green and Gold, the team posed proudly as they celebrated their achievement with the fans

Crowds poured into the town centre to see the players and catch a glimpse of the trophy Credit: ITV News Anglia

"I’ve been playing rugby since I was six years old, I’ve been playing for 21 years and this is the pinnacle of my rugby career" said lock Alex Moon.

"Looking around I’ve been crying my eyes out since the final whistle, I’m so dehydrated from the game, from crying, but this is the greatest moment ever of my rugby career" he added.

Northampton Saints' Sam Matavesi (left) and Lewis Ludlam with the trophy after the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham Credit: PA

For Courtney Lawes, the final was his last hurrah with the Saints, with the 35-year old now joining ambitious French second division team Brive.

The former England captain made his Northampton debut in 2007 and has amassed 282 appearances, claiming his only previous Premiership winners medal in 2014.

After the final whistle he told ITV News he was 'buzzing."

"The fans have been brilliant- two words for you- shoe army!"

