Play Brightcove video

Robert Brown buying cleaning products and a filling up a jerry can full of petrol before he set fire to Victoria Greenwood's body.

CCTV shows a murderer covering his tracks after he killed a mother, then burned her body in a countryside lay-by.

Robert Brown, 38, can be seen buying cleaning products and wheeling the body of Victoria Greenwood out of his house in a furniture unit after he murdered her at his house in Luton in November 2023.

The footage also shows him stopping at a petrol station where he filled up a jerry can of petrol - later being used to burn Ms Greenwood's body at a lay-by in Hertfordshire.

Brown was jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years at Luton Crown Court on Friday, having been convicted of murder.

Victoria Greenwood was described by her son as his "motivation" in life. Credit: Family photograph

Brown had arranged to meet Ms Greenwood, 41, who worked as a sex worker, in the early hours of 10 November.

The court was shown other CCTV of Ms Greenwood struggling on the ground outside his house on Hitchin Road in Luton, attempting to escape, moments before Brown bludgeoned her to death.

After murdering her, he visited DIY shop Wickes where he bought a hammer, a saw and a chisel as part of a plan to dismember her body. He also purchased duct tape, foil, bin bags and an air freshener from B&M.

The next day, he bought a sack barrow and a jerry can from Asda.

He hid Ms Greenwood's body for three days in his flat and for two days in his car, the court heard.

Her body was found in a car park in Wallington - after emergency services were called following reports of a body on fire.

Ms Greenwood's son, Jack, paid tribute to his mother saying: “It is important to remember that above all she was my mother. A carer, a best friend and someone I could rely on.

“She supported me, and above all she always encouraged me.

"She was my motivation, I was studying at university to help make a difference in our lives. I wanted a degree where I would be able to support her in some capacity.

“But now, he has stripped that future from me. Because of him I will never be able to celebrate my greatest achievements with my mother.”

Robert Brown was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 20 years on Friday Credit: Bedfordshire Police

During the trial, the jury heard how Brown sent messages to a friend of Miss Greenwood, days before the murder.

One of the messages read: “I want to kill people. People are s***. 98% of the human population if they had any decency at all would realise they were no more than a flea on a dog’s back and kill themselves”.

Det Insp Justine Jenkins, who led the investigation, said: "The violence and terror that Brown inflicted on a vulnerable woman, and the lengths he went to in covering up his crime, reveal a deeply disturbing and calculated nature.

"His actions not only resulted in the tragic loss of life but also caused immense pain to Victoria’s loved ones.

“Sadly, the nature of sex work can expose workers to a higher risk of violence, with perpetrators often taking advantage of being in a private or isolated place.

“We remain committed to apprehending dangerous individuals and providing comprehensive support, alongside partner agencies, to reduce the risks faced by sex workers and ensure their safety.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know