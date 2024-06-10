Police have launched an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse at a private school, months after Princess Diana's brother made claims that he had been abused there.

Earl Spencer revealed details of sexual assaults and beatings he suffered at Maidwell Hall School in Northamptonshire in a memoir published in March.

The 59-year-old said he was abused when he was 11 and said his time at the school left him with "lifelong demons".

Northamptonshire Police said the investigation into a number of allegations of sexual abuse at the school in the 1970s was in its "early stages".

The school said it would not be commenting further due to the investigation.

Earl Spencer said he had been abused during his time at the school. Credit: PA

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police, said: “We are in the early stages of investigating a number of non-recent allegations of sexual abuse at Maidwell Hall School.

“Northamptonshire Police takes all allegations of abuse very seriously and where reports are made to us, we will pursue all available lines of enquiry to help bring perpetrators to justice."

In his memoir, A Very Private School, Earl Spencer described his time at the school as “an absolutely hellish experience”, describing abuse and beatings.

He wrote: "I’ve frequently witnessed deep pain, still flickering in the eyes of my Maidwell contemporaries.

"Many of us left Maidwell with demons sewn into the seams of our souls.”

In a statement at the time, Maidwell Hall said it was “sorry” about the experiences Earl Spencer and some others had at the school.

The school said: “It is difficult to read about practices which were, sadly, sometimes believed to be normal and acceptable at that time.

“Within education today, almost every facet of school life has evolved significantly since the 1970s. At the heart of the changes is the safeguarding of children, and promotion of their welfare.

“We would encourage anyone with similar experiences to come forward and contact either Maidwell Hall, the Local Authority Designated Officer (LADO) or the police.”

