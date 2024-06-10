Two teenage boys have appeared in court charged with robbery and burglary after the death of an 82-year-old woman in March last year.

The pair, aged 15 and 16, were previously arrested on suspicion of the murder of Joy Middleditch in Suffolk.

Ms Middleditch died two days after relatives found her lying on the floor of her end-of-terrace bungalow in Grayson Avenue, Pakefield by concerned family members on March 25.

Suffolk Police said the two boys, aged 14 and 15 at the time, were initially arrested on suspicion of murder then released on bail pending further inquiries.

Both boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court, sitting as a youth court, on Monday 10 June.

The charges allege that the boys robbed Ms Middleditch of a handbag and that on the same date they entered an address in Grayson Avenue with intent to steal.

The 16-year-old boy, who was supported in court by his mother and his grandfather, indicated a plea of not guilty to both counts.

The 15-year-old boy, who attended court with a social worker, indicated a plea of not guilty to robbery, and one of guilty to burglary.

The boys were bailed until a further hearing at the same court on July 1, when the case will be discussed further.

