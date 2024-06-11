A "despicable" fraudster stole thousands of pounds from a group of elderly people he had befriended after lying about setting up a seaside holiday for them.

Between January and July 2023, Simon Burgess collected between £500-£600 from each of his 27 victims after saying he would arrange a coach holiday to Weston-super-Mare in Somerset.

Burgess, 62, from Northampton, instead pocketed the £14,000 for himself leaving his victims, many of whom were in their 80s, disappointed and out of pocket.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, having admitted fraud by false representation.

When the group raised concerns around the payments, Burgess continued to lie to his victims - many of whom considered him a trusted friend.

Burgess told his victims he had set up a coach holiday for them to Weston-super-Mare. Credit: ITV News West Country

Burgess was arrested in March and pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation. One of his victims died before the end of the police investigation.

At the hearing, Judge Adrienne Lucking described the offence as “mean” as she referenced the serious abuse of position of trust and the vulnerability of the victims as well as his criminal history of dishonesty.

Det Con James Malt, who led the investigation, said: “Simon Burgess is a prolific liar and a common thief. He has devastated his victims, all of whom are vulnerable and have had their trust shattered by his actions.

“He abused the trust of people who thought him a friend for his own selfish reasons and did not have the moral fibre to come clean when given the opportunity to do so.

"He continued to feed his victims a web of lies all of which inevitably fell apart when his offending came to light.

“I hope he uses his time in prison to reflect on his actions and realise he has burned all bridges with people who were once his friends and has nothing left but a criminal conviction, a prison sentence and [must] live with the weight of his guilt."

