Ram-raiders ripped out a building society high street cash-point causing major damage to the front of the building.

Police were called to the Nationwide in Biggleswade, Bedfordshire at around 5.15 am on Sunday after the front of the building was destroyed by an piece of farm machinery.

The ATM was later found empty in a field in Hertfordshire, alongside a flatbed truck that had been burnt out, said police.

The High Street was closed for the entire day as an officer remained at the scene.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward to help with their inquiries.

Det Insp Jon Wheeler said: “This incident is one that has not only caused disruption to members of the public, but as a result, many people may also have had their personal and professional daily routines affected.

“We are grateful that no one was hurt as a result of this incident.”

