Police investigating allegations of sexual abuse at a private school where Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer said he was abused have arrested a woman.

The 67-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday, said Northamptonshire Police, a day after the force announced it had opened investigations into allegations dating to the 1970s.

Earl Spencer revealed details of sexual assaults and beatings he suffered at Maidwell Hall School in Northamptonshire in a memoir published in March.

The 59-year-old said he was abused when he was 11 and said his time at the school left him with "lifelong demons".

The school said on Monday it would not be commenting further due to the investigation.

Earl Spencer said he had been abused during his time at the school. Credit: PA

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police, said: “We are in the early stages of investigating a number of non-recent allegations of sexual abuse at Maidwell Hall School.

“As part of this investigation we have today arrested a 67-year-old woman from Stafford. She has been released on conditional bail while we continue with our inquiries.

“Northamptonshire Police takes all allegations of abuse very seriously and where reports are made to us, we will pursue all available lines of enquiry to help bring perpetrators to justice."

In a statement at the time, Maidwell Hall urged anyone with concerns or complaints to contact the school, the local authority or the police.

Reports can be made at www.northants.police.uk, by calling 101 or 03000 111 222.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know