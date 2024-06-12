Three people have been taken to hospital after a carbon monoxide leak at a school, the ambulance service has confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Martins Wood Primary School in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, at about 1pm on Wednesday.

A spokesman said they were called to reports of "a number of children and adults becoming unwell due to a suspected carbon monoxide leak" at the Mildmay Road school.

Some 15 people were assessed at the scene - six adults and nine children - and one adult and two pupils were taken to the town's Lister Hospital by ambulance.

"We have given advice to parents on what they should do if their child feels unwell later," added the spokesman.

"If parents have any concerns about their children’s condition following today’s incident, please call 111."

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service is understood to have isolated the fault on the site.

Mildmay Road and Derby Way are both closed to allow access for emergency services, and people are asked to avoid the area.

Hertfordshire Police said: “Hertfordshire Constabulary sent local officers to the scene and Mildmay Road and Derby Way were closed at around 2.04pm to allow emergency service workers to get to the scene and were lifted at 4.16pm.

"Police thank motorists for their patience while emergency services dealt with the incident.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know