Police are appealing after reports that a woman was pushed from a moving car on a motorway.

Ambulance crews were called to the A1M southbound between Baldock and Letchworth in Hertfordshire at 2.25pm on Thursday.

Hertfordshire Police said it had received reports the woman was pushed from a blue Vauxhall Corsa which had been driving along the hard shoulder between junctions nine and 10.

The woman was taken to hospital with multiple injuries and discharged a few days later, said police.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Officers would like anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Det Con Tom Eldred said: “We attended the scene and arrested a man from Stevenage, aged in his 30s, on suspicion of assault (GBH). He has been bailed with conditions while our inquiries continue.

“I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch."

Anyone with information should email thomas.eldred@herts.police.uk, quoting crime reference 41/45413/24, report online at herts.police.uk/report, or call 101.

