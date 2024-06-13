It was an important figure representing fertility to people living in Britain hundreds of years ago.

But after being dug up from a Cambridgeshire field, a bronze nude male figure dating back to the first century BC is being sold by the metal detectorist who discovered it to pay for his own home improvements.

Retired lorry driver Bob Jemmett, 75, from Manningtree in Essex, found the small Celtic statue in a ploughed field in Little Chishill, Cambridgeshire, at an organised metal detectorist rally in 2018.

He nicknamed the find "Nobby" but decided to sell it after a recent burglary.

The bronze resembles the Cerne Abbas Giant and is expected to sell at auction for up to £1,500.

Mr Jemmett, who has been metal detecting for almost 30 years and has eight grandchildren, hopes to spend the money from the sale on upgrading his home.

Recalling the day he found the figure, Mr Jemmett said: “The weather was appalling with the rain lashing down, but I persevered and received a lovely signal from my Minelab 3030 detector.

“Digging down four inches, I uncovered a small, bronze, nude, male figure, which featured a prominent erection similar to the Cerne Abbas Giant, that is carved into a hill in Dorset.

“The figure was identified as a Celtic fertility figure and published on the Portable Antiquities website and subsequently used as a logo by the rally organisers in their promotions."

He said there had been widespread interest in his historic find since its sale was announced.

"Detectorists from all over Europe at rallies would ask me if they could see Nobby, who I always keep in my pocket as a constant companion," he added.

The figure measures 37mm tall and 10mm and will be part of a sale of ancient coins at Noonas Mayfair on 20 June.

Nigel Mills, artefact and coin expert at Noonans, said: “This unique figure dates from the first century BC, he has an oversized bald head with deep sockets for eyes, wedges for arms and short legs.

“There is a loop behind for suspension.”

