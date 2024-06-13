A banned driver who was caught behind the wheel and over the limit has been convicted for a second time.

The paperwork for Daniel Holliday's previous ban was in the van he abandoned at a crash in Cambridgeshire on Sunday.

Police had been called to reports of a crash between a Vauxhall Vivaro panel van and a Fiat 500 at the junction of Primrose Lane and Riverside Road in Huntingdon at about 2.45pm.

Holliday had fled the scene and was followed by a member of the public to Hartford Road, where police arrested him.

In custody, Holliday, 44, from Huntingdon, blew a reading of 108mcs per 100ml of breath - more than three times the legal limit of 35mcgs.

At Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Holliday pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to stop after a road accident and drink driving.

He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for one year.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years and eight months and must carry out 120 hours unpaid work.

Holliday had already been disqualified for 14 months in January after pleading guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

PC Dan Carr, who investigated, said: “Holliday had the disqualification paperwork in his van and knew full well that he was breaking the law.

"At three times the drink-drive limit he was also putting himself and other road users in danger, and it was lucky the driver and passenger in the Fiat suffered only minor injuries.”

