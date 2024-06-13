Play Brightcove video

Bodycam footage from the police officer arresting James Happer, who stole nearly £31,000 worth of jewellery

A thief who tried to run away with £31,000 worth of gold and diamond jewellery was caught by a police officer who happened to be patrolling the streets.

James Happer, 51, had grabbed some earrings, rings and a bangle from Finery and Co jewellers in Saffron Walden, Essex, in March.

PC Ryan McNamara was on a regular foot patrol at the time and heard someone shouting "Stop! Thief!"

PC McNamara chased Happer down with the help of shop staff and members of the public.

Happer struggled against the arrest and tried to use the officer's PAVA spray against him. PC McNamara was eventually able to use the spray to Happer.

PC McNamara thanked everyone who helped: “One of the original principles of policing is that the police are the public and the public are the police and that was certainly the case on that day."

The officer, who is well known in the town, continued: “Saffron Walden is a special place to me and it’s an absolute privilege and an honour to serve the good people who live and work here.”

Investigating officer PC Carl Wright, said it appeared Happer, "a prolific offender", had travelled to Saffron Walden to target the jewellers.

He said if Happer had gotten away with the items, he would have likely sold them on for a fraction of the price.

Happer, of Longcroft Rise in Loughton, admitted burglary and assaulting a police officer. He was given an 18-month jail term suspended for 18 months.

He will be required to go through drug rehabilitation and a thinking skills programme.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know