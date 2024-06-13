Play Brightcove video

Hannah Pettifer met the children at Nanna's Day Nursery in the latest part of ITV News Anglia's Future Foundations series

Employers have been urged to place a higher value on early years and childcare, and reap the benefits of better recruitment and retention of highly skilled staff.

It comes as exclusive research for ITV News Anglia in its Future Foundations series reveals the systemic challenges faced by hundreds of childcare providers - an issue that is likely to be a key election battleground in the run-up to 4 July.

Research from the Fawcett Society has also shown that 85% of mothers struggle to find childcare which fits in with their working patterns, and one in 10 mothers has even had to quit their job because of the pressure of finding childcare.

Those which do cater for staff with children by providing on-site childcare - such as Nanna's Day Nursery at Colchester Hospital in Essex - say they have seen the benefit.

The nursery has flexible contracts for parents to match with their shift patterns.

Abigail Heard, who works at the nursery, said: "A lot of the staff at the hospital do shift patterns so they don't do [for example] every Monday, every Tuesday. They sometimes do three shifts in a week and then not any for two weeks.

"So parents put a request in each month for the days they need so they don't have to pay for a space if they're not using it."

The flexible contracts allow staff, such as nurses, adapt to their patterns, which can often change with short notice.

Abigail Heard works at the nursery at Colchester Hospital and says its provision greatly helps staff make plans around their shifts. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Kayleigh-Anne Martin, who works as a nurse at Colchester Hospital and whose daughter attends the nursery, said: "It's not often that I'm called in but if I was, I know she'd be ok and they'd be able to have her.

"I have had times where my shifts have changed and they have accommodated us where they can.

"It's also good being nearby as well. I'm a stone's throw away. It's really good, so handy, such a good team."

Nanna's Day Nursery at Colchester Hospital is one of few on-site nurseries in the region. Credit: ITV News Anglia

However, having a provider which is nearby and can match shift patterns is not available to every parent.

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) welcomed the idea of more employers offering on-site childcare, but warned it was not an option open to all.

Jane Gratton, deputy director of policy at BCC, said: "Employers are already experiencing skills shortages, they don't want to be losing skilled and experienced people.

"On site childcare is an option is for some employers, but it's not a feasible option for small and medium companies."

A recent report for the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, said the UK economy could make long-term gains of £45.5bn through investing in better early years education.

