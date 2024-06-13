A woman has died after she was hit and trapped under a car at a garden centre.

The 59-year-old pedestrian suffered serious injuries when she was struck by the vehicle while walking through the car park at Frosts Garden Centre in Willington in Bedfordshire on Sunday afternoon.

She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where she died.

The vehicle, a grey Renault Captur, then hit other cars after colliding with the victim, said police.

No arrests have been made and police were continuing with their inquiries, a spokesman added.

Det Sgt Craig Wheeler from Bedfordshire Police said: "It was a busy Sunday afternoon at the garden centre and we are hopeful that this appeal may yield more information.

"We would particularly like to hear from anyone who left before the police arrived.”

