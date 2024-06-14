A football superfan has covered his home with hundreds of England flags ahead of the Three Lions' opener in Euro2024.

Paul Bibby, 58, from Chelmsford in Essex, spent nearly two days decorating his semi-detached property to celebrate this summer's tournament in Germany.

England, who are one of the favourites to win the trophy, kick-off their bid for glory against Serbia on Sunday at 8pm.

The West Ham supporter, who also decorates his home each year for Christmas in aid of charity, said: "I’ve put up 20 big flags and about 400 bunting flags.

“I think if you’re going to do one thing, you might as well do it well, and just go for the whole lot and put it up spectacularly."

He predicts England will win 2-0 to get their campaign off to a flying start, before matches against Denmark and Slovenia.

“I love England. Let's hope we do win. For me, the country and the King," Mr Bibby added.

It is not the first-time he has decorated his Kings Road home with flags and has been putting them up for 16 out of the 28 years he has lived there.

"I try to better myself every year," he said, though he added: "People think I’m slightly mad."

The 58-year-old admitted there had been mixed reactions to his flag display but "most people" loved it.

