Labour has reiterated its promise of an inquiry into the handling of the death of Harry Dunn after a coroner criticised the US government over a lack of driver training for diplomatic personnel.

Following the conclusion of their son's inquest, the Dunn family said they were looking forward to working with "the next government to establish this public inquiry" after accusing the American administration of "obstructing" their son's inquest.

The 19-year-old died after he was knocked off his motorcycle by Anne Sacoolas, who was driving on the wrong side of the road outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire.

She later admitted causing death by careless driving and was sentenced to eight months' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

Both representatives of the US embassy and Sacoolas were absent from the four-day inquest - prompting family spokesman Radd Seiger to say the US government's position was that "lives of UK citizens like Harry ultimately do not matter".

Speaking outside the inquest Harry's mother Charlotte Charles, reiterated her "disgust" at the Americans not attending.

"I think they have further disrespected Harry. They have disrespected the future he could have had and it just reaffirms my belief that they have no regard for myself, my family, my wider family.

"They just don't care," she said.

Charlotte Charles spoke of her disgust that Anne Saccolas had not attended the inquest Credit: ITV News Anglia

Following the family's words about a public inquiry, a Labour Party spokesman said: "In government, a Labour-run Foreign Office would conduct an inquiry into the failures the Conservative government made over the case of Harry Dunn to ensure lessons are properly learnt.

"No other family should have to go through this again. Our thoughts remain with Harry Dunn's family, friends and loved ones."

Mr Seiger said that Labour had promised the family a public inquiry into how Sacoolas was able to cause Harry's death and leave the country.

Charlotte Charles and her son Harry. Credit: Family photo

Northamptonshire coroner Anne Pember issued three prevention of future death (PFD) notices and criticised the US government over a lack of training for diplomatic personnel at RAF Croughton before Mr Dunn's death.

Of the three PFD notices, two will be sent to the health secretary regarding drugs carried by paramedics and overstretched ambulance services, and one to the Foreign Office and Ministry of Defence addressing the US's training of driver in the UK.

A UK government spokesperson said: "Harry Dunn's death in August 2019 was a tragedy. We pay tribute to the incredible resolve of Harry's family and thank the coroner for her findings.

"We will continue to work with the US to improve the road safety of its staff operating in the UK.

"Since this tragic incident, work has been undertaken to enhance road safety infrastructure around bases where US personnel operate and improve driver training for US visiting forces and diplomats."

