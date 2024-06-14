A family have paid tribute to a "fun-loving" grandfather who died when two motorcycles collided.

Motorbike enthusiast Kevin Findlay, 63, was killed in the Sunday lunchtime crash at Acton near Sudbury in Suffolk.

The crash happened on Waldingfield Road on 19 May when a black BMW motorcycle and a Ducati bike collided.

The other motorcyclist, a man aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital by land ambulance for treatment to injuries and was discharged two days later.

Mr Findlay, from Dedham, had a long career as a diver after starting out in the Royal Navy and later set up a business specialising in structural repairs.

His family said his death had left them "profoundly sad".

They said: “Kevin was a much loved and cherished fiancé to Lesley. He was loving and kind to her children Suzannah, James and Caroline and a caring and adored grandfather to their children. They have many fond memories of the fun times they had together.

“Kevin was a loving brother and uncle to Stewart, Carol, Edith and their families and father to Dan and Lois."

His family said Mr Findlay enjoyed holidays and road trips, either by car or motorbike, and loved to travel.

They said: “He always had time to be the archetypical fun-loving grandad and looked forward to having all the grandchildren around.

"They will remember great times including summer barbecues when he created waterslides in the garden. He loved to see the joy on their faces and hear their laughter.

“A passion that Kevin had throughout his life was motorbiking; he loved his motorbikes. We take comfort knowing that although he left us too soon it was while doing something he loved.

“We all will find strength and comfort in the memories of the wonderful man he was.”

Officers are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the collision and asking any motorists driving in the area at the time of the incident to review any dashcam footage.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...