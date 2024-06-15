An appeal has been launched to help find a 13-year-old girl from Suffolk who has been missing for five days.

Lily Taber-Cole was last seen in Stowmarket at around 9pm on Monday 10 June.

Suffolk Police say they are "extremely concerned" for Lily and are asking anyone who has seen her to get in contact.

She is described as white, around 5ft 3ins tall and with long dark-brown hair. She also wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a grey hoodie.

Whilst missing it is believed Lily may have been in Suffolk, Essex, Northampton, Manchester and Birmingham.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Lily or has any information is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.

