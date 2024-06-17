A dessert shop has been closed by police after concerns about child sexual and criminal exploitation.

Dessert Central in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, was ordered to shut for at least three months from Thursday, 13 June.

It comes as part of investigations into gang activity - including illegal drugs and alcohol trade and the sexual exploitation of young women.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said there had also been frequent reports of anti-social behaviour and violence.

Dessert Central in Huntingdon has been closed by police. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Det Insp Melissa Cunningham said: “Securing this closure is a fantastic step forward in dismantling organised crime groups and tackling serious and organised crime in our county.

“There were evidence-based concerns that, had this order not been made, there would likely be disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour on the premises; in particular the sexual exploitation of young women and the supply of drugs and alcohol to others.”

