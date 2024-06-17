Tributes have been paid to a man who died after his Mercedes left the road and plunged into a deep drainage ditch.

Jamie Parish, 35, of Stirling Square, Godmanchester, died when after his red C220 went into the Fort Foot Drain near Chatteris, at about 11.50am on Thursday.

His family said in a statement: “Jamie was a much-loved husband, brother, son, grandson and a devoted father to his children. He was tragically taken too soon.”

Emergency services attended and the road was closed while rescue efforts took place and the vehicle was recovered.

Mr Parish was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cambridgeshire Police are looking for anyone who has information or dashcam footage of the car before the incident.

