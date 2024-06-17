A jealous boyfriend who launched a vicious attack on a homeless man as he slept has been jailed.

Robert Sharp, 54, was heard shouting "you're lucky you're not going to die today" as he punched and kicked his unnamed victim, who lay in a sleeping bag outside a former bingo club in Kettering.

Sharp, of Winstanley Road, Wellingborough, t hen lifted the man up by his throat and banged his head against the brick wall on 18 August 2023.

He claimed the attack was "revenge" after the man had "disrespected" him by sleeping with his girlfriend, the court heard.

He admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison at Northampton Crown Court on 3 June.

T he victim was left with a fractured skull and numerous fractured ribs.

He was taken to Kettering General Hospital, where his injuries were described as some of the worst the consultant had seen.

He was later taken to University Hospital Coventry where he underwent surgery.

Det Con Amelia Thompson said: “This was an unprovoked violent assault, which left the victim with life-changing injuries, due to the brutality of Robert Sharp’s actions.

“I am pleased the sentence imposed on Sharp reflects the level of violence he used but I hope he spends his time in prison reflecting on his actions that morning, which could have easily had fatal consequences for his victim.

“Although the sentence will never make up for the trauma the victim has been through, and the life-changing injuries he sustained and continues to live with, I hope it will give him a sense of justice."

