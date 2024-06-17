Three men who ran over a man leaving him with life-changing injuries have been jailed for a total of 52 years.

The trio launched their attack at Beccles in Suffolk in the early hours of 18 November last year.

Ipswich Crown Court heard the gang dragged a 53-year-old man from his car on London Road, assaulted him and then drove over him.

The court heard how the attack followed a fight with the victim earlier in the evening.

Lewis Aldridge, 27, of Market Place in Southwold; Nathan Baker, 20, of Quay Street in Halesworth; and Daniel Hermon, 26, of Market Place in Southwold, were all found guilty by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court on 30 May and sentenced on Monday.

Aldridge was jailed for 17 years for attempted murder and one year for possession of an offensive weapon; Baker was jailed for 17 years for attempted murder; and Hermon was jailed for 18 years for attempted murder at Ipswich Crown Court.

The court heard the victim was left with serious injuries and taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston for treatment.

He was later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for surgery and has since been discharged with life-changing injuries, said police.

The court heard how the trio had been involved in a brawl in the town earlier in the evening.

Det Sgt Adam Hitcham from Lowestoft CID said: “The duration of these robust sentences reflects the seriousness and gravity of the trio’s actions as well as the life changing injuries inflicted on the victim.

"Sentencing of this nature hopefully provides the victim with a sense of justice and closure."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know