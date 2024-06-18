Police searching for a man missing since Saturday have found a body.

They said the family of John Crook, 60, had been told about the discovery following searches near Santon Downham in the Thetford Forest area of Norfolk.

Police had been appealing for help to find Mr Crook after he disappeared from his home on Saturday morning.

The body was found at 5.30pm on Monday by a member of the public.

Police said formal identification had yet to take place but the death was not thought to be suspicious and a file would be prepared for the coroner.

John Crook went missing from his home in the Santon Downham area on Saturday. Credit: Norfolk Police

