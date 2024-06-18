Police are searching for a teacher who was last seen on Monday morning, as his family appealed for news on his whereabouts on social media.

Norfolk Police asked for the public's help to find Anthony Hill, 37, a teacher at St William's Primary School in Thorpe near Norwich.

Mr Hill, a former journalist, was last seen leaving his home on Plumstead Road East at 7.45am.

His wife appealed on Facebook for people to review any doorbell camera or dashcam footage from the area.

Police described him as white, 5ft 7 inches tall, of a slim build and with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing brown chino trousers, a black checked shirt, a green coat and a yellow rucksack.

Police said they were concerned for Mr Hill's welfare and would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or knows where he is.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number NC-17062024-507.

