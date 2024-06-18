Use our interactive map to explore the boundary changes in East Anglia

The 2024 General Election will be held on Thursday, 4 July.

Find a list of candidates below for the seven seats covering Northamptonshire below, along with brief constituency profiles.

In seats where there have been boundary changes to reflect population change, notional results have been calculated.

These use ward-level data from local council election results, to give an idea of the result it would have returned had it existed at the time of the 2019 vote.

You can read more about the process here and find out about the a breakdown of the new boundary changes in the Anglia region here.

Here is a list of the constituencies and standing candidates in seats across Northamptonshire.

Corby and East Northamptonshire

The seat was won by Conservative Tom Pursglove in 2019 with a majority of 10,268 (16.9%). The notional majority is now 8,676 (16.1%) due to boundary changes. It ranks as the eighth most marginal Conservative seat in the Anglia region and the 99th nationally. The constituency, centred on Corby, is a complex electorate of factory workers and rural dwellers, and has historically been reliant on the steel industry. The seat has flipped between Labour and Conservative several times since 1997.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Corby and East Northamptonshire?

Lee Barron - Labour

Karen Blott - Ind

Lee Forster - Greens

Chris Lofts - Lib Dems

Eddie McDonald - Reform UK

Tom Pursglove - Conservatives

Daventry

In the 2019 election, Conservative Chris Heaton-Harris won the Daventry seat with a majority of 26,080 (45.5%), though he will not stand this time around . Following boundary changes, the notional majority has slightly increased to 26,612 (46.7%). This seat ranks as the 33rd safest Tory seat nationally, with Labour needing a substantial 23.4% swing to win. Daventry has been a Conservative stronghold since World War II, comprising picturesque villages, expanding towns, and rural areas with a diverse employment base. Notably, former Labour Education Secretary Reg Prentice defected to the Conservative party and won the Daventry seat in 1979.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Daventry?

Stuart Andrew - Conservatives

Scott Cameron - Reform UK

Jonathan Harris - Lib Dems

Marianne Kimani - Labour

Clare Slater - Greens

Kettering

The Conservatives won Kettering with Philip Hollobone in 2019, with a cushion of 16,765 (34.0%). The notional majority, altered by boundary changes, stands at 17,363 (33.4%). It's the 32nd most marginal Conservative seat in the Anglia region and the 232nd nationally. Kettering, historically a marginal seat, comprises industrial towns like Burton Latimer, Desborough, and Rothwell, alongside the borough of Kettering and surrounding villages. The seat was a Labour marginal in 1997, when the party won it by just 189 votes, but has been blue since 2005.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Kettering?

Jehad Aburamadan - Alliance for Democracy and Freedom

Crispian Besley - Reform UK

Emily Fedorowycz - Greens

Jim Hakewill - Independent

Philip Hollobone - Conservatives

Matthew Murphy - SDP

Sarah Ryan - Lib Dems

Rosie Wrighting - Labour

Northampton North

Northampton North is a marginal Conservative seat with a 2019 majority of 5,507 (13.9%), now a notional majority of 3,932 (7.7%) due to boundary changes. Michael Ellis, who first won the seat in 2010, is standing down in 2024. It is the 49th most marginal Conservative seat nationally and the third most marginal in the Anglia region. The constituency now includes Northampton town centre, which was previously in Northampton South. Labour would need a 3.8% swing to win it. The Conservative majority in 2019 increased from 807 (2.0%) in 2017.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Northampton North?

Antony Antoniou - Reform UK

Eishar Bassan - Greens

Dan Bennett - Conservatives

Paul Clark - Independent

Christopher Leggett - Lib Dems

Khalid Razzaq - Workers' Party

Lucy Rigby - Labour

Northampton South

Northampton South is a semi-marginal Conservative seat which is expected to have been made much safer by boundary changes. The 2019 actual majority was 4,697 (11.5%), won by Andrew Lewer, but the notional majority is now 13,324 (26.9%). Labour would need a 13.4% swing to win it. It is the 17th most marginal Conservative seat in the Anglia region and the 172nd most marginal Tory seat nationally. The constituency focus has shifted south, with the town centre now part of Northampton North. At the last election Northampton South had the smallest electorate of any seat in the Anglia region - well below the national average.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Northampton South?

Jill Hope - Lib Dems

Andrew Lewer - Conservatives

Tony Owens - Reform UK

Mike Reader - Labour

Katie Simpson - TUSC

Simon Sneddon - Greens

Penelope Tollitt - Climate

South Northamptonshire

South Northamptonshire was won by Conservative grandee Dame Andrea Leadsom in 2019 with a majority of 27,761 (41.5%), retaining the seat she has held since 2010 but stepped down from for the 2024 election. The notional majority has slightly increased due to boundary changes, now standing at 23,671 (42.4%). It's ranked as the 18th-safest Conservative seat in the Anglia region and 58th nationally. The constituency, largely rural, encompasses towns like Brackley and Towcester, with notable landmarks including the Silverstone motor racing circuit.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in South Northamptonshire?

Rufia Ashraf - Labour

Sarah Bool - Conservatives

Paul Hogan - Reform UK

Ian McCord - Independent

Stuart Robert - Independent

Mick Stott - Workers' Party

Stewart Tolley - Lib Dems

Emmie Williamson - Greens

Wellingborough & Rushden

Wellingborough and Rushden, previously considered a safe Conservative seat, saw a significant shift in the February 2024 by-election, with Labour's Gen Kitchen winning by a 21.4% majority in the previous seat of Wellingborough. Her victory was achieved with a swing of 28.5% - the second biggest in post-war electoral history. The by-election was sparked by Conservative Peter Bone being recalled after being suspended from Parliament. He had secured a majority of 18,540 (35.7%), a figure revised down to 16,038 (34.1%) in notional results before the recall by-election. The constituency, encompassing Wellingborough, Rushden, Irthlingborough, and Higham Ferrers, reflects a mix of urban and suburban areas in North Northamptonshire.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Wellingborough & Rushden?

Jeremy Brittin - SDP

David Goss - Conservatives

Ben Habib - Reform UK

Gen Kitchen - Labour

Paul Mannion - Greens

Christopher Townsend - Lib Dems

